Amazon selects 7 students from Graphic Era Students from remote schools also become choice of Amazon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Dec: Graphic Era has once again proven its efficiency in the campus placement drive. World’s renowned company Amazon has given a package of Rs 30 lakh to 7 students of Graphic Era Deemed University. After various rounds of written examination and interview, Amazon has selected 7 students of Graphic Era. A grand celebration took place in the University premises today to celebrate the selection for the American company. On this occasion, the selected students Rishabh Malik, Aman Bijlwan, Priyanka Gujral, Ambar Saxena, Ravindra Singh Bisht, Ishita Verma, and Hitendra were given Rs 21000, each, for grabbing the placement. Students expressed their happiness on the occasion. All the selected students were from BTech, Computer Science Engineering of Graphic Era deemed University. In the placement drive by Amazon students of Petroleum University and DIT were also present along with the students of Graphic Era. Amazon has selected 10 students out of which 3 are from Petroleum University. After successful internship the selected students will get a package of Rs 30.25 lakh annually by Amazon. Graphic Era deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University have placed 1610 students in the placement drives held this year. Many other leading companies are coming for the placement drive in the University.