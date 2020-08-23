Amid lockdown three more students get package of 17 lakh each

Graphic Era continues making records in placements

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani August 22:Three students of Graphic Era, from Kumaon region, have shown youths a new path to success by getting placed at Rs 17 lakh each amid lockdown. The trio includes a student of Bhimtal Campus of Graphic Era Hill University, Mukesh Singh Bisht. Faces of students blossomed with this splendid achievement of the Bhimtal campus in the new placement session.

Following Graphic Era’s students getting a package of Rs 44 lakh in B. Tech and Rs 16 lakh in MBA, placement in the new session started with a package of Rs 32 lakh. Four students of Graphic Era were appointed by the world-renowned company Amazon amid lockdown on an annual package of Rs 32 lakh each. These four are students of B. Tech Computer Science Engineering in Graphic Era Deemed University, — Ravindra Singh (Nainital), Priyanka Gujral (Saharanpur), Ishita Verma (Prayagraj) and Amber Saxena (Shahjahanpur). After this, three students of Graphic Era, Nandni Agarwal (Roorkee), Gunjan Paul (Delhi) and Poonam Pant (Dehradun) were selected in Amazon same month. The three will be eligible for a package of Rs 32 lakh after completion of their internships.

During lockdown, when economies are getting unstable all over the world and companies are being forced to lay off their employees, students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University are getting placement offers on handsome packages. This shows the efficacy of Graphic Era’s education in the professional world.

Today the country’s prominent company in IT Sector, Zscaler offered placement to three Graphic Era students on an annual package of Rs 17 lakh each. Amid lockdown, the company officials conducted online test and three rounds of technical interviews to select the candidates. The special thing is that all three selected students are from Kumaon region.

Among these B. Tech Computer Science students who got placed in Zscaler in handsome packages is Mukesh Singh Bisht from the Bhimtal campus of Graphic Era. Mukesh hails from Pithoragarh and his father Kamal Singh Bisht is a contractor. Ajay Raj Singh, son of Ram Singh and Deepak Singh, son of Harish Singh, who also got placed in this company, are residents of Bageshwar. Fathers of both the students are in the army. They both are students of Graphic Era Deemed University.

Celebrations were made in the Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses of Graphic Era Hill University today, after selection of Bhimtal campus student, Mukesh in Zscaler. Sweets were distributed in both the campuses.