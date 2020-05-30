Amrita Rawat tests Corona positive

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 May: Former Minister and wife of senior Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Amrita Rawat too has tested positive for Corona infection today. It may be recalled that some days ago, some devotees of Maharaj had visited him from outside the state and they had not been tested. As a result, the residential property of Maharaj had also been sealed while the Cabinet Minister Maharaj had gone into home quarantine. Now that his wife has tested positive, and that Maharaj had attended one cabinet meeting even after the visit of his devotees, possibility of spreading of the pandemic among his staff can’t be discounted and the fact that he had attended official meetings and met the CM and other cabinet colleagues, it would be only appropriate if his cabinet colleagues also get themselves tested!