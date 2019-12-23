Ananya Bisht wins Miss Uttarakhand contest

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Dec: The Grand Finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2019, an annual beauty pageant held by Sinmit Communications, was held late, last night, at a local hotel. Ananya Bisht was adjudged Miss Uttarakhand 2019 while Vishakha Biyal and Rajeshwari Pokhriyal were awarded the first and second runners up positions.

The judges crowned the newly adjudged beauty queen from the state.

During the show, the results of Miss Uttarakhand sub-contests were also declared.

Miss Personality title was awarded to Akansha Devgan, Miss Photogenic to Maanvi Chettri and Rajeshwari Pokhriyal, Miss Congeniality to Mansi Rawat and Heena Arya, Miss Beautiful Eyes to Preeti Rawat and Heena Arya, while Miss Beautiful Smile were Samiksha Saklani and Anchal Bisht.

Heena Arya and Akansha Chettri were adjudged Miss Beautiful Hair, Vishakha Biyal and Richa Baluni, Miss Talented, Rabeena Kumari and Deepika Pandey, Miss Catwalk, while the Miss Body Beautiful title went to Mansi Rawat and Akansha Devgan.

The Miss Radiant Skin award went to Akansha Negi and Preeti Rawat, Miss Ten to Sana Bisht, Miss Fresh Face to Kusum Rawat, Miss Dancing Queen to Santosh Jena and Najish Khan, Miss Bollywood to Rajeshwari Pokhriyal and Vishakha Biyal. Heena Arya was presented the Miss Media Choice award, while Arushi Baluni was Miss Adventurous. Sumedha Rawat and Manisha Dhiman received the Miss Awesome Legs award, while Ananya Bisht and Babita Bisht were declared Miss Fashion Diva. Samiksha Saklani and Apoorva Dobhal were given the Miss Traditional title, while Ananya Bisht got Miss Popular on Social Media title.

The judges for the Grand Finale were Annie Singh, Ashish, Jude Gardner, Gagan Garg, Preet Kohli, Aishwarya Goyal, Poonam Rajput and Indrani Pandhi.

All the contesting participants walked the ramp and introduced themselves to the judges.

The organisers, Dalip Sindhi and Rajiv Mittal, said that the winners were declared after gruelling sessions in different categories for which the contestants prepared over several months.