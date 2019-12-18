Anil Sati receives National Award in field of Public Relations

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Dec: Anil Sati, Secretary, PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, has been conferred the prestigious National Award in the area of Public Relations at Hyderabad. He has been honoured for his contribution and participation in PR activities for social and public welfare in Uttarakhand over the last 16 years. He is known for his dynamic personality and is acknowledged as a most active communicator, campaigners and PR Professional of Uttarakhand. Anil Sati has been working as an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Officer (State TB Cell), Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (MHFW), Uttarakhand, from June 2003. He also holds the additional charges of Joint Director, IEC, in the Uttarakhand State AIDS control programme, State Department of Health. The award was intensely researched and chosen by an independent jury and a panel of professionals who believe in uplifting innovative talent and nurturing the development of deserving PR professionals. The award was presented by Srinivas Gaud, Cabinet Minister, Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Telangana, at a glittering ceremony held on 12 December at Hotel Manohar, Begumpet. Nearly 600 PR and media professionals from across the globe participated in this Award Ceremony. After receiving the award, Anil Sati expressed his happiness and stated that being recognised in the PR Field was personally significant for him. He said, “I think, by winning this Award, my hard work, commitment, perseverance and performance have been recognised. I feel very humbled. I share the honour with my team members and all the members of PRSI, Dehradun Chapter.” All members of PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, have congratulated Anil Sati. The Chairman (PRSI, Dehradun Chapter), Vimal Dabral, Vice- Chairman AN Tripathi, Joint Secretary Amit Pokhriyal, Treasurer Suresh Bhatt, Anil Verma, Vaibhav Goyal, Dr DP Uniyal, Dr Sushil Rai, Alok Tomar, Arvind Singh, Rohit Nautiyal, Rakesh Dobhal and many more appreciated the honest and dedicated efforts of Anil Sati.