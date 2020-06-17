Anita Saxena donates Rs 5100 to CM’s Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 16 Jun: The District Vice President of the BJP Women Cell, Anita Saxena, met Chief Minister Trivender Singh Rawat and submitted a cheque of Rs 5100 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Anita Saxena told reporters that, while meeting with CM, she discussed the arrangements made at the Mussoorie quarantine centres for migrant workers.

She said the CM instructed her to make people aware about the implementation of the Covid-19 rules and social distancing, as it was the only effective weapon.