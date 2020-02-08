Annabella House wins Science Quiz

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Feb: The First Inter House Science Quiz, ‘Avirbhav’, was held at the Prakriti Valley School, here. The event witnessed enthusiastic preparation and participation. Nimit Berry, Director of the School, presided over the event and Dimple Mago, the English Teacher, conducted the quiz.

The Quiz began with the introduction of the participants and the Emcee explained the rules of the Quiz. The Teams were divided in two groups, A and B, representing the four houses, Annabella, Melilot, Yonna and Eliana.

The first round was the compulsory round, which was then followed by the audio visual round and the buzzer round. The most exciting round was the rapid fire round. Annabella House won the trophy and the second position was bagged by Eliana House.

Principal Dr Anuj S Singh congratulated the participants and the organising team for the successful event and urged the children to participate more in such competitions to bring the best out of them in all possible ways – not just through books and classroom learning.