Annual Conference of IRIA begins at AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 23 Jan: AIIMS Rishikesh Director Prof Ravi Kant inaugurated the 2020 Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological Imaging Association, here, today. Prof Kant stressed on preparing physicians specialising in various organs in the field of Radiology. He expressed the hope that specialised radiologists would help patients through their expertise. He also offered suggestions on many important aspects related to the medical profession. He was of the opinion that MD, MS and DNB courses ought to have a combined examination, adding that, both, nuclear medicine and radio diagnosis were linked to investigation of disease. Therefore, it was absolutely necessary to have mutual coordination between the two departments, preferably merged. He revealed that the American Board had already merged the Departments of Nuclear Medicine and Radio Diagnosis. There needed to be a separate department of Interventional Radiology, in which post graduation would be available only after MBBS. He emphasised the inclusion of this subject in the specialty programme rather than the super specialty category. Prof Kant added that the essential difference between the curriculum and the syllabus needed to be understood. He said the syllabus was only an academic programme, while the curriculum also contained the psychomotor and affective domains. The function was also attended by Dr Abhijat Seth, President of the National Board of Education, Dr Hemant Patel, National President of IRIA, Dr HS Balal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal University, Dr Sudhir Saxena, Head of Department of Radiology, AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Pankaj Sharma of Interventional Radiology Division, Dr Udit Chauhan, Dr Mohit Tayal, etc.