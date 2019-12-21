Annual Singing Competition held at Olympus High

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: Olympus High School organised its annual singing competition within its premises, here, today. The judges for the competition were Classical Vocalist Yogesh Khetwal, Prabhakar from Allahabad Sangeet Samiti, and eminent Folk Singer Mala Dubey. The winners of the competition were Garvit Ahuja, Sakshi Sati, Mariyam Malik, Vivaan, Ahana Malla, Abhinav Chauhan, Maliha Malla and Harshit Dhingia. The budding singers of Olympus High presented an amazing show with their melodious voices and mesmerised the audience present in the hall. The highlight of the programme was a special performance by the Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla. The programme concluded with presentation of mementos to the judges by Kunal Malla and Principal Anuradha Pundeer Malla.