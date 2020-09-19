Another landslide hits Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 18 Sep: The Mussoorie Dehradun road was once again closed today after a landslide took place near the Galogi Power House. Due to this, there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road and people had to face much trouble.

Work on removing the boulders and debris was done with a JCB by the Public Works Department (PWD) and after about two hours the road could be cleared. Due to the frequent slides from the hill near Galogi Power House, this has become a chronic trouble spot. Officials of the PWD said that an action plan had been prepared for the stabilisation of the hillside and would be operationlised soon. The work will begin after the weather becomes clear.