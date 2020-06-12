Arrival of tourists opposed in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 11 Jun: After Unlock-1, tourists have started coming to Mussoorie, causing panic among the local people. According to the locals, there is danger of spreading Corona infection in Mussoorie. The arrival of four tourists from Faridabad in Mussoorie at a hotel caused a stir. The Mussoorie police reached the spot as soon as they got the information about protesting people and convinced the tourists to return home.

According to the people, there was no arrangement made by the hotel owner in accordance with the advisory issued by the government, nor was there any sanitiser at the reception. The hotel staff did not wear masks to serve the tourists. In such a situation, people have strongly demanded that the administration stop the movement of tourists into Mussoorie.

Aman, a tourist from Faridabad, said he was in Mussoorie with his family after online booking. He said they had health certificates. Rules have been made by the Uttarakhand Government to bring tourists to the state, but it had to be ensured that the tourists coming from various parts of the nation do not face problems.

Labour Union President RP Badoni said earlier at a press conference of the hotel association that hotels would not open in Mussoorie for the next 10 days. In such a situation, some hotels are taking bookings violating the consensus. Most of the hotels in Mussoorie are located in busy areas, which can spread the infection. If anyone comes from outside, there is a possibility of corona spreading in Mussoorie. At the same time, he also demanded action against those hotel owners who are not following the guidelines issued by the government for hotels.