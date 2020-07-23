Arun Misra made CEO of Hindustan Zinc

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pantnagar, 22 Jul: Hindustan Zinc, one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver, today, announced the elevation of Arun Misra as its Chief Executive Officer. He has been the Deputy CEO in the company since November 2019 and will take office effective 1 August, 2020.

He succeeds Sunil Duggal, who is now leading the Group Company Vedanta Limited as CEO. In his elevated role, Misra will play an integral role in strategising business operations and spearheading the company’s expansion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Duggal declared, “I am happy to welcome Arun as the CEO of HZL. I am sure that with his stellar track record, deep strategic expertise and proven experience of driving transformation, he is well placed to lead the company to the next level of growth. I wish him all the very best”.

Commenting on his appointment, Arun Misra said, “It’s a privilege for me to take on the baton from stalwarts who have been leading this company by example. HZL has a fantastic team of professionals and we will all work together to enhance our footprint as a leading global producer of zinc-lead and silver.”