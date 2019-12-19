Aryan School hosts Farewell 2019-20 on ‘Galaxy’ theme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Dec: The Aryan School hosted its ‘Farewell 2019-20’ on the theme, ‘Galaxy’, for the outgoing students of class twelve.

Decked up in dapper formals, the class 12 students gave spectacular performances. The highlight of the evening was a well choreographed ramp walk followed by a question round. The students competed for various titles including Mr Lodestar (Most Popular Student), Mr Star Sheen (The Gentleman), Ms Radiance (Most Courteous), Mr Stellar (Runner up Male), Ms Stellar (Runner up Female), Mr Cosmos (Aryan King) and Ms Cosmos (Aryan Queen).

The various awards were judged by Archit, Sahib Sablok, Mrignayani and Surabhi. The students were judged on their walk, confidence, attire and conversational skills.

Arjun Yadav was awarded the title of Mr Loadstar, while Puneet Tyagi was Mr Star Sheen. The Ms Radiance title was bagged by Lavanya. Ms & Mr Stellar were Ananya Rai and Shaurya Negi, respectively. The title of Ms Cosmos and Mr Cosmos was presented to Siya Saini and Nandan, respectively.

On the occasion, Principal B Dasgupta said, “It is my advice to our wonderful students as they pass out from school to never give up in any situation in life and never settle for less. I want you all to work hard and smart and achieve your dreams. You all should work towards creating your own path, realise your potential and nobody can stop you all from reaching the unprecedented heights of success.”

A dance performance was also presented by the students of class eleven.

Compliments and mementos were given away to the students of class 12 by the Principal, B Dasgupta, and Vibhor Gupta.

The juniors brought forth the feelings of love, affection and respect that they had for their seniors in the form of various rocking performances.

Also present on the occasion were Chairman Dr Simi Gupta, Vice Chairman Vibhor Gupta, Principal B Dasgupta, Vice Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta, school teachers and staff members.