ASHAs, journalists felicitated by Mussoorie Women’s Congress

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 18 Jun: A programme was organised at the Mussoorie Congress Bhawan at which the Women’s Congress felicitated social workers, including ASHA workers, who play an important role in the fight against the Corona virus.

Chief Guest and State Congress President Pritam Singh, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, Manmohan Singh Mall and Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur felicitated corona warriors by presenting them a citation and memento, each.

Jasbir Kaur said that the way the Corona warriors engaged in social service, including sanitation workers, journalists, doctors and employees, in the front row of the battle against the Corona epidemic, was being appreciated everywhere. In such a situation, these warriors, without caring for their lives, had done the important job of saving people.

During the programme, ASHA Union President Bina Rawat with more than 32 ASHAs, journalists Ramesh Jaiswal, Arvind Sonkar and Amit Singhal, who served animals during the Lockdown, and others, were felicitated with citations and mementos.

Present on the occasion were former MLA and President, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, Jot Singh Gunsola, Congress State General Secretary Manmohan Singh Mall, District President Sanjay Kishore, Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agarwal, Manisha Kharola, Aarti Agarwal, Rami Devi, Shivanar Bharati and many others.