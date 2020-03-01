Ashok Kumar Windlass Elected New Chairman of CII Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Feb: Ashok Kumar Windlass, is a well-known industrialist in the state of Uttarakhand. An engineer by qualification with a long standing history of successfully contributing to the growth of Windlas Group in diverse sectors like pharma, steel crafts, garments etc. Currently Ashok Windlass is steering the 400 crore Windlas Biotech to greater heights. Windlas Biotech is one of the fastest growing companies in the region with a US FDA approved facility in Dehradun. Windlass also plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry through his leadership role in various pharmaceutical associations of the state and the national level. He is also associated with various social bodies in the State.

The new vice chairman Vipul Dawar, Managing Director, Indo German Brakes, was born in Dehradun to Om Prakash Dawar and Veena Dawar who ran a manufacturing business of clutches for automobiles and industrial uses. The family’s entrepreneurship was well recognised as they were awarded the Import Substitute award in 1972 by then president VV Giri.