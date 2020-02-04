Aspiring actress accuses line production employee of rape

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Feb: An aspiring actress from district Haridwar, who is a class 12 student, has accused an employee of the line production company, Impressions, of rape. In a complaint filed with the Haridwar SSP, Senthil Avoodai K Raj, she has alleged that she had some time ago met Shadab Salmani at a talent show in Haridwar, in which she had performed a dance. Salmani had told her that he was associated with film production and had a company called Navrang Group, and was presently working for the line production company, Impressions. In her complaint, she has further alleged that Salmani promised her a role in a film, which he claimed to be directing. He told her that the film was being shot in Haridwar. On 27 January, Salmani allegedly called her on her mobile and asked her to come to Modi Bhawan, where the film was being picturised, for an audition. When she went to Modi Bhawan, Salmani even introduced her to leading actor Tapsee Pannu. After this, however, Salmani allegedly said that her dance was impressive and he would give her a role in the film. He took her to a separate room where he offered her coffee. After having coffee, she felt intoxicated, following she was raped by Salmani in the room. When she objected, he claimed that this was very common in the film industry and she need not worry! She has appealed the SSP in her complaint to take strict action against the guilty.The SSP has directed the Haridwar Police Station to take suitable action regarding her complaint on an urgent basis. Speaking to Garhwal Post, SSP Haridwar Senthil Avoodai K Raj stated that the complainant had not filed the complaint in person. The complaint had been received by the Police through Speed Post. The matter was being investigated. The Police would be able to make any comments only after inquiry.