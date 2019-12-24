Assam students call on Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: School students from the district, South Salmara of Assam, met the Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, at Raj Bhawan, here, today. These students are on a National Integration Tour organised by the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army. They will also visit the FRI, Robber’s Cave and other important sites in Dehradun. Later, they students will also go to important tourist destinations like Jaipur and Agra. The Governor discussed issues related to education and other interests with the students. She asked the students to continue their education with dedication and hard work and contribute to the service of the nation. She said that students should accept every challenge in life with courage and patience. The must strive hard to get a good education. They should actively contribute to the unity and integrity of the nation. She also wished the students the best for their future. Governor presented coffee mugs to them on the occasion. The students were escorted by Major Stephan M and Major Tanmay Bhardwaj.