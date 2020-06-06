Assistance sought for migrant workers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 5 Jun: Social worker Billu Valmiki has sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via the SDM, here, seeking financial assistance for the unemployed labourers of the country. He said that the country’s workers are very upset due to the lockdown, as they are facing a financial crisis. Many were forced to walk to their home districts on foot due to hunger and joblessness.

He has demanded the Central Government give a government job to a member of each family with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of labourers who died while coming home during the lock down. He further demanded action against the owners who have not paid wages to their workers and were left destitute.