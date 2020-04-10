Attempt to murder cases filed against 3 more Jamaatis

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 9 Apr: Ashok Kumar, Director General, Crime and Law & Order, disclosed today that cases had been registered against 3 persons in district Haridwar today under Section 107 of the IPC (Attempt to Murder). All these persons were Jamaatis from Haridwar district who had been present at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi but had not declared this. With this, the number of Jamaatis in Uttarakhand against whom cases under Section 107 of the IPC have been filed by Uttarakhand Police has gone up to five.

Cases under Section 107 of the IPC have been filed against the Jamaatis who have been caught by the Police after having failed to declare their participation in the Jamaat.

It may be recalled that, on 5 April, DGP Uttarakhand had issued a public warning to the Jamaatis to come forward and declare their participation in the Markaz meet. He had warned them that cases of attempt to murder would be filed against them if they failed to come forward and declare their participation by 6 April. As a result, so far, 5 such persons have been caught who were hiding from the administration despite the warning.

As for those who were caught before 5 April, cases have been filed only under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act which attract much lighter punishment.

Kumar added that a total of 69 cases were registered in the state today for violating the lockdown to prevent corona virus infection. A total of 257 accused have been arrested. So far, 1155 persons have been booked by the Police for violation of lockdown restrictions and 4692 accused have been arrested. So far, a total of 13,768 vehicles have been challaned and 3637 vehicles seized. An amount of Rs 64.06 lakhs has been levied as penalty under the MV Act, so far.