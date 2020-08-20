Attitude Matters

By Ashie Khandelwal

Attitude is defined as ones’ feelings or mood toward things, circumstances or people. Attitudes are evaluative statements favourable or unfavourable related to a person, object or event. They reflect how one feels about something. Attitude is a way of thinking. People are often identified as having a positive or negative, right or wrong, good or bad, optimistic or pessimistic mindset. For example, if someone says that she likes her job, this statement expresses her attitude towards the job. Each and every person has different attitudes in different conditions.

Attitude plays an important part in a person’s life. It is important to remember attitude is everything. Many people say attitude is more important than experience or education. They often use attitude as the tie-breaker between two equally qualified candidates.

The person’s attitude determines the state of the world he/she live in. It is the foundation for every success and every failure one has had and will have. Attitude is important because attitude truly is everything. It drives virtually every decision one makes and how one lives each day of life. Attitude will shape a person’s career. A great attitude will propel them forward, while a poor attitude will get them fired.

It has been found that people who have a good attitude remain healthier than their counterparts. This is because an optimistic attitude helps in preventing sadness, depression, anger, stress and anxiety and this, in turn, helps in preventing various medical problems.

I am not much of a TV watcher, and when I do tune in, I’m usually half-watching, half-working on something else. But sometimes you learn things from unexpected places, and it so happens that recently while scrolling a social media website a Gatorade commercial grabbed my attention. The ad shows some of the world’s best athletes, like Michael Jordan and Peyton Manning, remarking on their failures—Jordan’s inability to make his high school varsity team, Manning’s abysmal rookie season—and how those defeats redoubled their drive. What a powerful message. Even Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan makes an appearance, acknowledging his team’s mind-blowing, fourth-quarter Super Bowl fall to the Patriots in 2017 and implying that he, too, would grow from the experience.

Attitude, whether positive or negative, shows in a person’s daily life.

A negative attitude is the result of negative thinking. It focuses on the problem and stops looking for solutions or opportunities. A negative attitude can only survive on a steady diet of negative thinking and negative self-talk. A negative attitude is habit-forming, and it has an impact on you and the people around you. A negative attitude affects you physically. A person with a negative attitude will almost always lose to a person with a positive attitude. A positive attitude is not naive, and it does not sugarcoat problems. Rather, it sees and acknowledges problems and then focuses on finding solutions and opportunities. It looks for the opportunity within the problem. A positive attitude is a person’s passport for a better tomorrow. Unshaken positive attitude propels us forward to reach our goal. A person with a positive attitude will almost always outperform a person with a negative attitude. Positive attitude is the essence and elixir in life’s path. It conquers the crown of success whatever assignment one undertakes. But, negative emotions always lurk within one’s mind and keep on pricking to make dents. The quantum of attack of negativity is so enormous and vulnerable it leads one to fall in the gorge.

Everything that you achieve in your lifetime flows from your thoughts and beliefs. Negative thinking yields negative results…and positive thinking produces positive results. Keep your attitude window clean and bright so that the positive thoughts can come shining through. Your mind is most receptive to visualisation when you are calm and not thinking about a lot of things simultaneously.

An old man had once said, “Erasers are made for those who make mistakes.”

A youth had replied, “Erasers are made for those who are willing to correct their mistakes!”

(Ashie Khandelwal has recently done her class 10th grade and she’ll be pursuing sciences as further subjects. She is an avid reader & a writer, chasing big dreams while enjoying the little things .She has recently started blogging and is a lot more into it. You can follow her at ashiekhandelwal. blogspot.com)