Authors’ Lounge opened at Khushi Ram Library

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Veteran journalist and author Raj Kanwar today ceremonially inaugurated the “Authors’ Lounge” at the Mahatma Khushi Ram Public Library on Gandhi Road by signing his latest book, Dateline Dehra Dun. His wife, Amber Kanwar cut the traditional ribbon. It was an austere event with a handful of guests such as Brig KG Behl (Retd), Dr Daljeet Kaur and Randhir Arora in deference to the prevalent pandemic guidelines.

The renovated Library has over 50,000 books and nearly 100 readers visit it every day. Its current president, Vijay Bansal, an author and former bureaucrat, is the principal spirit behind giving the library a modern look. The Authors’ Lounge aims to become a rendezvous for authors, journalists and their ilk.

Dateline Dehra Dun is a compendium of numerous articles, essays, columns written by Kanwar over the preceding 20 years or so. The Book runs into over 500 pages covering the various aspects of Dehra Dun and its multifaceted ambience.