Award Ceremony for Spring Term 2020 held at IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Jun: The Award Ceremony of Spring Term-20 Passing Out Courses comprising 146 Regular Course and 129 Technical Graduate Course was conducted here, today, at the Khetarpal Auditorium of the IMA.

Gentleman Cadets were felicitated by Lt Gen JS Negi, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. He bestowed medals and awards on the outstanding Gentlemen Cadets who excelled in various fields during their pre-commission training at the Academy.

The training imparted to the Gentlemen Cadets at Indian Military Academy is designed to provide a comprehensive knowledge of military fundamentals and leadership, as well as proficiency in basic military skills. It aims to develop the qualities of character, intellect, fitness and competence needed by future ready officers, who at all times in their careers, must be prepared to lead.

While the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted training in most educational institutes of the world, Indian Military Academy implemented an effective COVID action plan integrating all preventive guidelines outlined by Ministry of Health, Army Headquarters and Army Training Command. It was, however, ensured that there was no dilution in training standards of the Gentleman Cadets, even as all precautions were taken and a healthy routine evolved for them.

The Commandant’s Prize Distribution and Award Ceremony is an important event that recognises and encourages the Gentlemen Cadets to achieve excellence at the individual level and contribute constructively in team effort to infuse a sense of camaraderie amongst them. Accordingly, Medals and Rolling Trophies have been instituted at IMA, which symbolise the highest standards achieved at individual and company level.

The Commandant, in his address, mentioned that the country demands willing, unhesitating, unfaltering obedience and loyalty from each young Officer. He further elaborated that leadership is the composite of a number of qualities. Among the most important are self-confidence, moral ascendancy, self-sacrifice, fairness, initiative, decision, dignity and courage. In his address to the award winners, the Commandant also said it was important for an officer to maintain a competitive streak within the parameters of sportsmanship and fair play at all times. He mentioned that the urge to win and excel as a team should always be there. In the profession of arms, it is always a collective and a team effort that is important and there are no runners up in war. He commended all for having achieved such high standards despite the constraints and challenges due to the spread of COVID-19. He complimented the parents and dear ones of the award winners for being their strength and assured the course that their parents were with them in this proud moment through coverage on media. The Commandant wished the course all the success and glory ahead in the various arms and services allotted to them.