Baden-Wuerttemberg Minister meets Koshiyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 7 Feb: German Federal State Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Minister for Policy Coordination Theresa Schopper met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Minister was accompanied by a business delegation from the agriculture, food processing and urban development.

Theresa Schopper told the Governor that Baden Wuerttemberg was the power house of Germany, and has been the base of Germany’s automobile sector.

She said that Stuttgart, the capital city of Baden Wuerttemberg, and the city of Mumbai had a sister-city relationship over the past few decades. She also told the Governor that her State also had a think tank on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and it could extend AI cooperation to Maharashtra.

The delegation accompanying the Minister told the Governor that 1800 German companies were operating from India and that Maharashtra alone had 40 per cent of these companies. It added that Germany had emerged as a popular destination for students pursuing higher education.

Welcoming the delegation to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari said the state would welcome cooperation with Baden Wuerttemberg in the areas of agriculture, horticulture and floriculture. He called for further strengthening cooperation in culture, education and people to people contacts.