Bansidhar Bhagat hospitalised again

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat has again been admitted to Doon Hospital, days after having been discharged from there after a negative Covid test report.

According to party sources, Bhagat complained of physical weakness and was, therefore, advised by his doctors to get admitted once again. He is under medical supervision of various specialists according to Deputy MS Dr MS Khatri. Khatri reminded that Bhagat had been admitted for ten days after having tested Covid positive. However, two days ago, he had tested Corona negative and had therefore been discharged and advised home isolation for a fortnight. However, he complained of weakness on Friday morning and was again admitted to the Hospital.

Incidentally, several BJP leaders have been infected with the pandemic. This morning, Jhabreda (district Haridwar) MLA Deshraj Karnwal, too, tested positive and has been hospitalised. Similarly, BJP leader and OSD to the CM, Urvadutt Bhatt had also tested Covid positive along with his teacher wife and child. Unfortunately, his wife lost her life to the pandemic. Not only this, BJP MLA from Khanpur in Haridwar, Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ was also detected with Corona infection.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was among the first politicians to be infected by the virus.