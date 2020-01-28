Believe in promise of the future: ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Jan: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated at ONGC, Dehradun, with great enthusiasm and zeal at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, here. CMD, ONGC, Shashi Shanker unfurled the National Tricolour and took the ceremonial salute as contingents of the Territorial Army, ONGC Security, CISF, Fire Services, Graduate Trainees, Ironman Security, KV Boys, KV Girls, BS Negi MPPS led by the officers of Territorial Army Lieutenant Shilpi Gargmukh, 1st lady ONGC TA Officer and Lieutenant Supriya Chaudhary, 2nd lady ONGC TA Officer marched past the review stand with commitment and dedication. Among those who graced the occasion were Director (Offshore) Rajesh Kakkar, Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar, Director (Onshore) Sanjay Kumar Moitra, Director (T&FS) Navin Chandra Pandey, Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal, Director (Exploration) RK Srivastava and ED, Security, Dr Baljit Singh. Director (Exploration) GS Chaturvedi and Director (Finance) Vivekanand of ONGC Videsh,Patrons OOMS Dr Neeta Kakkar, Niti Moitra, Chandra Rekha Pandey, Madhu Srivastava were also present, as also Sandhya Chaturvedi and Seema Sharma. Also present were all Head of Institutes Dehradun, Chief ER, ED- HCA and a large number of ONGCians and their families. Addressing the ONGCians present on the occasion, the CMD said ONGC’s achievement in the energy sector, particularly in upstream and oil and gas had been vital to building a strong foundation for the country’s development. He added, “So, let us all put our hearts and minds together in this effort to build an ONGC that future generations will be proud to be part of. Let us continue to believe in the promise of the future as envisioned by ES 2040 and preserve with passion to fulfil those goals, as individuals and as a team”. The CMD also presented the rolling trophies for best marching contingent to ONGC TA (Uniformed Forces) and KV Girls (Non Uniform), while the Graduate Trainees-2019 Vth batch received the trophy for best turned out contingent. Annual awards were presented to the meritorious ONGCians in the following categories- Manager of the year, Professional of the year, Young Executive of the year, Woman of the Year, and Innovation (individual). A spectacular cultural programme prepared under the guidance of Chief Patron, OOMS, SushmaSahay as part of the Republic Day celebrations saw brilliant performances presented by children of Shishu Vihar, Students of KV ONGC, Himjyoti School and songs rendered by ladies of OOMS Dehradun and WDF after the award function. The programme was conducted by GM (HR) RR Dwivedi, GM(HR) Padmja Sawant and OL Officer Jaiprakash Pandey.