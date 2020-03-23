Beware of corona virus during pregnancy: Dr Sujata Sanjay

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 May: Dr Sujata Sanjay, gynaecologist and obstetrician, Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, has stated that, during pregnancy, the mother takes all precautions for the life in the womb. Because, during this time the mother is not only sharing her body but also her immunity power with the child. While there is a danger of corona virus everywhere, pregnant women need to be a little cautious. This is because the chances of infection in pregnant women are higher than normal. Dr Sujata points out that the right precautions at the right time will help. The corona virus has given a message to the whole world today that humans living in any country can be affected by such a disaster anytime. Dr Sujata Sanjay says that being sick for the body is very painful, in such a situation, if someone is pregnant then it is natural to be worried. However, the symptoms of this disease are fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc., due to common flu. But during this corona virus, these common symptoms become fatal. So far, no vaccine has been made to stop the virus from spreading. A little caution, however, can give life to the mother and the newborn. She suggests that pregnant women should take better care of their health and keep the environment around them clean and tidy. Wash hands thoroughly with water and soap to keep them clean. Keeping hands clean is more important than wearing a mask with cleanliness. Take as much liquid as possible, keep the body hydrated and make sure not to miss any kind of prenatal supplement or drink. On feeling a little ill or having any kind of problem, stay at home and relax. Do not take medicines on your own, as some medicines may prove to be harsh for the body during pregnancy. Therefore, talk to the doctor about every change happening in the body. If there are more symptoms, then it is better to be checked by a doctor as soon as possible. Dr Sujata Sanjay says that, as a precaution, the newborns can be kept separate from the infected women for 14 days. It is suggested not to breast feed the newborn.