BGYP undertakes clean up at Khalanga

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: A cleanliness drive was organised at Khalanga, Nalapani, by members of the ‘Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh, ‘Youth Harmony’ and ‘Parivartan the change’ NGO. Nearly 35 volunteers participated in the campaign. A huge quantity of trash was collected from the surroundings of the monument, including 193 empty bottles of alcohol and some abusive drug remains.

The volunteers were sad to see that visitors dump such huge quantities of plastic and other trash near the monument.

“There is an urgent need to ensure the safety of place. Being a historical site, the place has become a favourite spot for visitors to picnic and have drinks,” remarked Shivam Bhandari, a member of the ‘Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh’. He also pointed out that, regardless of many appeals made to the state government and local politicians, the desired results had not been seen. Youths are always found indulging in anti-social activities there. This historic site of the gorkhas has become a favourite spot for such people.

A total of 72 kgs of single-use plastic was collected during the drive, with 193 bottles of alcohol. Muskan, Pradyumn, Shruti, Kanishtha, Jyotika, Priya, Tamanna, Prashant Kumar, Sejal, Charu, Sushant and Anjali were present during the drive.