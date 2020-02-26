Bhagat constitutes new BJP State Executive

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 25 Feb: Newly elected BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat, today, announced his new State Executive. The new BJP State Executive is a mixture of old and new faces. One notable point is that there was no apparent effort on the part of the party to create a semblance of regional balance. There are no names from Haridwar and Pauri districts in the new state executive while Dehradun has found generous representation. Eight leaders nominated as Vice Presidents of Uttarakhand BJP are MLAs Khajan Das and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Anil Goyal, Kailash Sharma, Dr Devendra Bhasin, Kusum Kandwal, Rajkumari Giri and Khilendra Chaudhary. Those nominated as General Secretaries are Ajay Kumar (Organisation), Rajendra Bhandari and Kuldeep Kumar. Puneet Mittal has been nominated as Party Treasurer, a post incidentally held by his late father Narendra Swarup Mittal for a long time. Party Secretaries announced by Bhagat are Balbir Ghuniyal, Pushkar Singh Kala, Ashish Gupta, Aditya Chauhan, Rajendra Bist, Neeru Devi, Madhu Bhatt and Kiran Devi. Kaustubhanand Joshi will be the Office Secretary (Party State Office in Charge). Suresh Joshi has been retained as State Spokesman of the party while the new faces as State Spokespersons are Vinay Rohila, Vinay Goyal, Naveen Thakur, Prakash Rawat and Vinod Suyal. In the party’s organisations, Kundan Latwal was nominated as President of BJP YuvaMorcha, Ritu Khanduri as President of Mahila Morcha, Ambadutt Arya as President of SC Morcha, Rakesh Rana as President of ST Morcha, Rakesh Giri as President of OBC Morcha and Anil Chauhan as President of Kisan Morcha.