Bhagat, other BJP leaders offer condolence to bereaved family of Naithani

Dehradun, 10 Oct: BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat along with senior office bearers of Uttarakhand BJP today called on the residence of senior BJP leader Bhaskar Naithani who died yesterday morning and offered their condolence to the bereaved family. Condoling the death, Bhagat noted that sudden demise of Naithani had come as a big shock for the Uttarakhand BJP and it was a huge loss for the party. Bhagat offered the bereaved family all assistance in this hour of grief. Among those who were present on this solemn occasion included State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajeya Kumar, State Vice President Dr Devendra Bhasin, State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, senior party leader Shadab Shams and state convenor of Social Media cell Shekhar Verma. Bhagat spoke to the widow of Bhaskar Naithani and other family members on this occasion.