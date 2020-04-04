Bhagat Singh Colony and Kargi Grant under total lockdown now

DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: In view of the large number of Tablighi and other Jamatis identified in Bhagat Singh Colony and Kargi Grant village, the district administration has announced total lockdown in both the colonies. As per the orders issued by District Magistrate Dr Ashish Shrivastava, to and fro movement of people in respect of these colonies has been strictly restricted. Only very essential supplies would be permitted in the colonies and that too under the supervision of the Police force.

Meanwhile an amount of Rs 1.5 crores was sanctioned for purchase of medical equipment to deal with Corona. An amount of Rs 50 lakhs was sanctioned in the district for sanitisation of the colonies in the city, an amount of Rs 15 lakhs was finally sanctioned for feeding stray animals in the district. In addition another amount of Rs 15 lakhs was sanctioned for feeding the poor in the district. In addition, the district administration has also permitted truck mechanics to open shop during the permitted time schedule so that the trucks requiring repairs could be repaired and the supplies of essential commodities are not obstructed for want of repairs. The shops related to sale and repair of agriculture equipment have also been permitted to open in order to ensure that farming activity is not obstructed.