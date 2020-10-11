Bharat Petroleum LPG Territory holds Covid-19 pledge ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Bharat Petroleum Roorkee LPG Territory held a Pledge Ceremony of Gas Delivery Men at Race Course, here, today. John Thomas, Territory Manager, presided over the event organised by Arvind Gas Service, Bharatgas Distributor. Naveen Kumar, Executive (Sales), Bharat Petroleum, was among those present.

All the delivery men of Bharat Gas Distributors at Dehradun participated. The pledge, administered by Naveen Kumar, included a promise to observe all the statutory regulations of Covid-19, like the wearing of mask and gloves as well as carrying sanitisers while delivering Gas Cylinders to the consumers, as well as maintaining personal hygiene.

In his address, John Thomas said that the Delivery Men should take every precaution against the virus while making delivery of LPG Cylinders to protect consumers as well as themselves, as every life was precious. The pandemic affected their families, also, and it was important that they should have a bath when they returned home after work, every day, as the safety of the elderly and other members of the family was equally important. He congratulated the Delivery Men, LPG Distributors and their Office Staff who functioned as Covid Warriors throughout the present crisis.