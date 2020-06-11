BHEL commissions 270 MW Thermal Power Plant in Telangana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR 10 Jun: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO). Notably, this is the first unit to be commissioned at this project and work on the balance three units is also in an advanced stage.

Significantly, following the commissioning of the 1×800 MW Kothagudem thermal power project, this is the second unit to have been commissioned as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between TSGENCO and BHEL for construction of new thermal power plants totalling 6,000 MW in the state. In Telangana, BHEL is also executing the 5×800 MW Yadadri project for TSGENCO and the Steam Generator package at the 2×800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of four thermal sets of 270 MW on EPC basis. The key equipment for the contract was manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi plants, while the company’s Power Sector – Western Region, Nagpur has done civil works and erection/commissioning of the equipment.

BHEL has been a committed partner in development of the state of Telangana, with BHEL supplied sets contributing to 88% of the coal-based power stations installed in the state. Projects equipped with BHEL supplied sets such as Ramagundam and Kothagudem have consistently been winning meritorious productivity awards from the Ministry of Power for their outstanding performance.

BHEL is the market leader in the Indian Power Sector with a vast installed base of more than 1,90,000 MW of power plant equipment globally and has been a partner in the country’s vision of achieving self-reliance in energy.