BHEL Day 2020 celebrated with fervour

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 1 Jan: BHEL Day 2020 was celebrated at the company’s Corporate Office in New Delhi where Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, Functional Directors on the Board and employees of all NCR-based divisions participated with great enthusiasm.

In his address, while highlighting the significant contribution made by the company to India’s industrial development and its critical role in core sectors like power, defence, aerospace and transportation, the CMD apprised the employees of the challenges and urged them to contribute wholeheartedly to the organisation, thereby helping create a future-ready BHEL, which would be globally recognised as India’s leading engineering enterprise.