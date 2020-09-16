BHEL lifts Trophy at U’khand Preliminaries of CII’s 33rd Quality Circle Competition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 15 Sep: The UPHAAR Quality Circle from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited was awarded as “Winner” in the 33rd QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2020 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry over the Virtual Platform. The ‘First Runner up Trophy’ was won by VIJETA Quality Circle from Rockman Industries Ltd and SANKALP Quality Circle from Soap Unit: ITC Ltd, Haridwar Complex took the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Final as a precursor to the National Competition.

Jyoti team from Bharat Electronics Ltd; Yodha team from Hindustan Unilever Limited; KALPNA team from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Samarthya team from Liquid Unit: ITC Ltd, Haridwar Complex, received the Special Recognition Award and One JBM team from Neel Metal Products Ltd; Innovation Geeks team from Tata Motors Limited; Parishram team from Soap Unit: ITC Ltd, Haridwar Complex; PARVEEN team from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited received the Consolation Prizes.

Over 80 workers from 12 Quality Circle teams participated in the Competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their work place. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activity. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.

The eminent panel of Judges comprised Amit Vaidya, Associate Vice President – Operations, Elcom International Pvt Ltd; Rajagopal RG, Co-founder & Director, OTIFAS (Consultant, Lean Six Sigma); and Ajay Tanwar, HR Head & Lead Talent Management, GKN Driveline North.

The Chief Guest on the occasion, Suresh Redhu, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Senior VP – Manufacturing and R&D Eureka Forbes Ltd, announced the winners during the valedictory Session of the 33rd Quality Circle. While addressing the gathering, Garg mentioned that Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers’ expectations. It also forms the basis of an efficient business that minimises waste and operates at high levels of productivity. He further shared that Quality Circle is one of the employee participation methods and it implies the development of skills, capabilities, confidence and creativity of the people through cumulative process of education, training, work experience and participation.

Quality Circle teams from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Neel Metal Products Ltd, ITC Ltd – Liquid Unit, Haridwar Complex, ITC Ltd – Soap Unit, Haridwar Complex, Rockman Industries Ltd and Tata Motors Limited participated in the competition.