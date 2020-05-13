“BHEL Mister” sent for Power Grid Corporation, Gurugram

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 11 May: The corona virus infection is spreading rapidly all over the world. To combat the pandemic, BHEL has designed and manufactured a sanitising spray machine which has been named ‘BHEL Mister’. Recently, BHEL Haridwar got an order to manufacture two units of this machine from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Gurugram.

In view of the emergency situation created by the corona virus crisis, both the units of ‘BHEL Mister’ were successfully manufactured in record time.

Sanjay Gulati, Executive Director (HEEP), BHEL Haridwar, flagged off the machines to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Gurugram. It is worth mentioning that with the help of this machine, large-scale outdoor sanitisation can be done to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. The “Mister”, whose spray can reach up to 15 to 20 metres and up to ten sq km can be sanitised within an hour.

On this occasion, KB Batra, General Manager (Engineering, PCRI), SK Baveja, General Manager (HR), Sanjay Saxena, General Manager (WEX), RR Sharma, General Manager (Commercial) and Neeraj Dave, General Manager (FBM), Union and Association Representatives along with some senior officers were present.