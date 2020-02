By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 28 Feb: Among all State and Central Public Sector Enterprises, BHEL has been adjudged the Best PSE in HR Excellence; Reskilling of Employees; Research and Innovation, and Geo-Strategic Reach, by an independent jury, for the Governance Now PSU Awards 2020. The awards were received by Anil Kapoor, Director (HR), BHEL, from Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, at a function in New Delhi.