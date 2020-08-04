Billu Balmiki condemns eviction of poor from homes

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 2 Aug: State General Secretary of the Lok Janshakti Party, Uttarakhand, Billu Balmiki has sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the office of the Sub-District Magistrate, Mussoorie, stating that, in every district, tehsil, village of the state, the poor have been living on government land for a long time. Government orders were passed from time to time that the helpless and poor would be given ownership under various policies but, unfortunately, their houses are being demolished in the name of encroachment rendering them homeless.

He has demanded that the people living on government land should be helped by allotting them land elsewhere. The people belonging to the SC/ST community are facing problems also in getting caste certificates made. He said that the government is seeking proof of people having resided in Uttarakhand since 1985, while the state was formed in 2000. He demanded that the government issue orders to make caste certificates keeping in mind the interests of the persons residing since the day of state formation. He said that two types of ration cards are issued in the state of Uttarakhand, in which yellow card holders are given the lowest amount. This needed to be increased.