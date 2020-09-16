BJP creates public awareness on plasma donation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 15 Sep: The birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being celebrated by the BJP as ‘service week’. On the second day of this campaign, BJP workers under the leadership of Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal, made people aware about plasma donation.

On this occasion, BJP workers raised slogans on defeating Corona and saving lives by donating plasma. Petwal said that corona-positive patients admitted in critical condition could be saved through plasma donation. Very few people, at present, were coming forward to donate blood plasma because of a lack of awareness. If the recovered corona patients are made aware, then the corona patients undergoing treatment in hospitals could be saved. He said that till now only few people have come forward to donate blood plasma. If everyone did so, then serious patients of corona could be saved to a great extent.

Present on this occasion were Cantonment Vice President Badal Prakash, Anita Saxena, Sapna Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Manoj Kharola, Vijay Bindwal, Kushal Rana, Vijender Bhandari, Anil Singh, Arvind Semwal, Abhilash, Ajay Sodiyal, Kunal, Ramesh Khanduri and many others.