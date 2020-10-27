BJP Gorkha Cell felicitates MLA Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi participated in a Dussehra programme organised by the BJP Gorkha Cell at Johri Gaon, here, today. Members of the community felicitated him with ‘tika’ and wished him well.

Present on the occasion were senior citizen Uday Singh Thapa, Col Virendra Malik,Col Jyoti Gurung, Col Vipin Thapa, Col Ram Singh Thapa, BJP District Secretary Sandhya Thapa, mountaineering twins Tashi and Nungshi, Vidya Thapa, Sunita, Vaijanti Bisht, Commander Hemendra Bisht, Shruti Thapa, Madhulika Bansal, Vishal Karya, etc.

Earlier, Joshi also attended a Dussehra programme in Naya Gaon.