BJP sets up control rooms to help people in lockdown

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 3 Apr: To help the common people in the wake of the Corona epidemic, the BJP has set up control rooms in the state headquarters and districts. BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat has also put office bearers in charge of the control rooms. BJP’s state media in-charge Kaustubh Joshi, has been made in charge of the control room set up at the party’s state headquarters. The control room at the state headquarters can be contacted on 0135-2669578 and 9410579202.

Similarly, former District General Secretary Jaiveer Chauhan, with contact number 72528 811950 has been made in charge of Uttarkashi, District Control Room. General Secretary Naval Bhatt, mobile number 98970 81663, is in charge of Chamoli; District General Secretary Vikram Kandari, mobile number 9759124647, is in charge of Rudraprayag; District General Secretary Nalin Bhatt, mobile number 9411144100, is in charge of Tehri; District General Secretary Arun Mittal, mobile number 97604 98657, is made in charge of Dehradun district. District General Secretary Satyendra Negi, mobile number 9758765100, is in charge of Dehradun Mahanagar; Luv Sharma, 9719970288, is in charge of Haridwar.

BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Ajay Kumar has asked all the district heads to ensure functioning of control rooms in their respective districts keeping in mind the government guidelines.