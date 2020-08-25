BJP still undecided over action against MLA Mahesh Negi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Even as party MLA from Dwarahat, Mahesh Negi remains in the news over an alleged sex scandal, the BJP leadership remains confused over action to be taken against him. The Core Committee of the party which had met yesterday in Dehradun also discussed the issue but remained undecided on the issue. He had been summoned by the party’s core committee to appear before it.

Negi claims that he is a victim of a conspiracy hatched by his political opponents and also that the woman who has accused him of fathering her child was involved in similar allegations against others, too, in the past.

It may be recalled that a Police inquiry is underway on the complaint by the woman in question and on the counter complaint filed by Negi. Negi has, so far, been questioned once by the Police regarding the allegations.

The woman in question is demanding a DNA test of the MLA to confirm the paternity of her child. The police have also questioned the woman and her husband, once, but not much progress seems to have made in the inquiry over the past few days.

Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had in an informal interaction with the media claimed that Negi was willing for the DNA test but, in reality, no progress has been seen on this, so far.

MLA Mahesh Negi today submitted his arguments before BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat in the woman’s case and claimed that he was ready for any kind of investigation. He added he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by some of his political opponents, including some Congress leaders. He also alleged that the woman had made similar allegations against other persons in the past. Negi claimed before Bhagat that he was collecting more evidence in this regard and would hand it over to the police. Negi further claimed he was cooperating fully with the Police in its inquiry and said that the woman had been trying to blackmail him for some time now and had made public allegations against him only after his wife registered a complaint against her.

Bhagat stated that Negi had also shown him some documents but the party would wait for the outcome of the police inquiry before taking a final decision in this regard. Meanwhile, party Vice President Dr Devendra Bhasin said that Puran Singh Fartwal, who had also been summoned by the party along with MLAs Champion, Karnwal and Negi could not be contacted. He would be served a fresh notice by the party.