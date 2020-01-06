BJP takes out CAA support rally

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Jan: A CAA support rally held by BJP and other activists from the Mussoorie Constituency was taken out from the RTO’s office to the Hathibadkala Police Chowki.

Led by MLA Ganesh Joshi, the rally comprised ex-servicemen, youths, women and local residents. They raised slogans in support of CAA. The ‘Chief Guest’ on the occasion was BJP State General Secretary Anil Goyal.

MLA Joshi said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had provided an opportunity for the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh the opportunity to live with respect and dignity in India. The Congress party was trying to achieve its selfish goals by misleading the people.

Anil Goyal appreciated the support the BJP got from people of the Mussoorie Constituency, which was evident from today’s turnout. He exhorted those present to take the CAA issue to every home so that the people could be better informed.

Present on the occasion were BJYM National Media Joint In-charge Neha Joshi, Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, Mohan Petwal, Deepak Pundir, TD Bhutia, Shamsher Bisht, Vir Singh Chauhan, Bhupendra Kathait, Jyoti Kotia, Sandhya Thapa, corporators Chunni Lal, Satendra Nath, Kamal Thapa, Nandini Sharma, along with Adinya Chauhan, Anuj Kaushal, Surendra Rana, Arvind Dobhal, Sikandar Singh, etc.