BK Sant takes over as Secretary to Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Mar: Brijesh Kumar Sant took over today at Raj Bhawan, here, as Secretary to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. The outgoing Secretary, Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, was also given a formal farewell in the presence of the Governor.

Governor Maurya wished Sudhanshu all the best for his future and praised his disciplined approach, team work and benevolent attitude towards Raj Bhawan employees. She expressed the hope that the new Secretary would perform keeping in mind the dignity of the Raj Bhawan.

RK Sudhanshu shared his experiences of working as Secretary to the Governor and exhorted all officials and staff present to maintain the highest possible standards of performance.

Among those present were Legal Advisor Kahkashan Khan, ADCs Dr Asim Srivastava, Major Mudit Sood, Joint Secretary Vikram Singh Yadav, Financial Controller Khajan Pandey, Deputy Secretary NK Pokhriyal, Comptroller Pramod Chamoli, GD Nautiyal, Senior Medical Officer Dr Mahavir Singh, Dr AK Singh, Deputy Director Nitin Upadhyay and other officials as well as employees of Raj Bhawan.