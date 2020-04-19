BRIDCUL contributes Rs 15 lakh, Dr S Farooq 10 lakhs to CM Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Apr: Additional Chief Secretary and

Chairman of the Bridge, Ropeway, Tunnel and Other

Infrastructure Development Corporation of Uttarakhand

Limited (BRIDCUL) Om Prakash today handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. This cheque is a contribution to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for fight against the Corona pandemic. Apart from this, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash

also handed over a cheque of Rs 51,000 to CM’s Relief Fund as a personal contribution. Besides this, CM Rawat was presented a check of Rs five lakhs for Chief Minister Relief Fund by industrialist and philanthropist Rakesh Oberoi, on behalf of his various companies. It is also worth remembering that leading industrialist and social worker Dr S Farooq has also contributed an amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the CM’s Relief Fund, Rs 5 lakhs to CM’s Relief Fund in Punjab and The Himalayan Drug Company has contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM Care Fund as contribution towards fight against Corona

pandemic.