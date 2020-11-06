Cabinet approves adoption of New Education Policy

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Nov: A total of 20 proposals were approved in the state cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat here, today, while one proposal was put on hold for the next meeting. Important decisions taken at the meeting held today included one to adopt the National Education Policy. Apart from this, another was the decision not to collect house tax for the next ten years in the areas that had been newly included in the 40 municipal bodies. The creation of 27 new posts in the Urban Development Department was also approved.

The cabinet approved a proposal to make the renewal of trade licences online under the Ease of Doing Business. Apart from this, it was also decided to create 5100 wedding zones for women entrepreneurs. Adopting the National Education Policy, the State Government also decided to constitute a task force headed by the Minister of Education, which would ensure effective implementation of this policy. In addition, it was also decided to constitute a steering committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for this purpose.

Some other decisions taken today include placing the annual report for the year 2018-19, the report of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, before the State Assembly in the next session; creation of 27 posts in the Urban Development Department; online approval for grant of green cards to 10 seater commercial vehicles, while the manual process would continue for the other cases; new standard operating procedure for critical Information Infrastructure 2020 Guidelines on information technology.

The cabinet also approved setting aside 1072 acres land for green field operations. This land would be acquired from GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology. It was disclosed during the cabinet meeting that the state government had issued 100 orders on Covid-19 so far. The cabinet also approved the Scheduled Caste Scholarship amounting to Rs 30.61 crores for 2020-21. One Atal Adarsh School would be opened in each block as a centre of excellence. This scheme would be named the Atal Uttam Vidyalaya Scheme and these schools would be affiliated with the CBSE Board.