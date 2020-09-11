Campaign held in Mussoorie on Covid-9 protocols

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 9 Sep: A joint awareness drive was held by the Department of Tourism, here, under which owners of hotels, restaurants and shopkeepers were made aware of the rules on Covid-19 in Unlock-4. The team under the leadership of Inspector Sanjeev Singh urged the hotels, restaurants, shopkeepers, etc., to follow the rules. He said that all the people were instructed to work while wearing masks and gloves and observing social distancing.

Any shopkeeper or staff found violating the rules would have action taken against them. Sanjay Singh said that a joint awareness campaign is being carried out by the Food Safety Department and the Department of Tourism throughout Uttarakhand on this subject.

Also present on this occasion were President of Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association, Rajat Aggarwal, and General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja.