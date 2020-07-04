Cantt Board felicitates ‘Lockdown Performers’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 July 2020: The Cantonment Board, Dehradun, felicitated individuals and institutions for their outstanding work in the midst of the lockdown in its area.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Chief Executive Officer Tanu Jain awarded everyone by presenting a commendation letter in the office of the Cantonment Board.

In her address, CEO Jain said that, with the help of various people and institutions, the Cantonment Board had worked on providing relief to the needy people affected by the Corona crises.

Among those who were felicitated were Ambikesh Shukla (Director, Doon School), Kamal Ahuja, Mayank Shah (Category Head at Parle Biscuits), Tapkeshwar Mahadev Seva Dal, Gurudwara Dakra, Nageshwar Mandir Dakra, Mahant Vishwanath Yogi, Devendra Pal Singh,Ved Prakash (SI, Cantt Thana), Vishnu Prashad, Ramesh Chand Taneja, Ravinda Malhotra, Ajay Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Pradeep Pharswan (Rashtriya Sahara), Sukant Mamgai (Dainik Jagran), Ankit Kumar Choudhary (Hindustan), Harish Kandari (Amar Ujala), Naveen Kumar, Vikram Singh, Anil Dogra and Rajeev Gupta were acknowledged for their journalism during the corona crisis.

Rajendra Kaur Sondhi, Board Vice President, elected members Madhu Khatri, Meenu, Kamal Raj, Jitendra Taneja, Vinod Panwar, office staff Shailendra Sharma, Office Superintendent, Raman Aggarwal, Manish Kumar, Amit Chauhan and Pinki Kumari were present on the occasion.