Cantt CEO helps cook food at Gurudwara

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: The Dakra Gurudwara has, over the last 18 days, been providing food packets to the administration for distribution among the poor. This has benefited the underprivileged of the area.

According to Member of the Gurudwara Managing Committee, Devendra Pal Singh, volunteers have been working selflessly to cook the food. The Chief Executive Officer of Cantt Board, Tanu Jain, also offered her services at the langar ghar of the Gurudwara, today. Following this, she paid obeisance before the Granth Sahib and prayed that the ongoing crisis end quickly.

She was informed by the Secretary, Managing Committee, Gurmit Singh, that before the food is cooked, the entire langar ghar is chemically sanitised. People are not allowed to gather at the site. The food is packed and provided to the administration to distribute. CEO Jain promised all possible assistance for this praiseworthy effort.

Among those present on the occasion were Harman Singh, Surendra Singh, Tejveer Singh, Arjun Sawan, Maneet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Anand Singh, etc.