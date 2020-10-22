CASFOS begins online training on Forest Legislation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Oct: Central Academy for State Forest Service is organising a week long online training on the theme, Forestry Related Central Legislation for in-service Assistant Conservator of Forests and Senior Range Forest Officers of South Circle of Jammu and Kashmir, from 19 to 23 October. The inaugural function of the training programme took place on 19 October. Bharati IFS, Inspector General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi, inaugurated the programme.

T Rabikumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu and Kashmir, was present online as Guest of Honour during the inaugural programme.

A total of 66 participants are attending this training programme. The group consist of 10 Deputy Conservators of Forests, 13 Assistant Conservators of Forests and 43 Range Forest Officers.

This is the third time that such training is being organised over the online platform in view of Covid-19 related travel restrictions. The training programme will have many eminent speakers – R Jaya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will speak about Forest Rights Act, 2006; senior advocates of the Supreme Court like Ritwick Dutta and Sanjay Upadhaya will discuss the court orders related to National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The participants will be given an insight into the changes between the J&K related specific Acts vis-a- vis the central acts related to forestry. Earlier, such training was conducted in the month of August and September for officers from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharati, Inspector General of Forests, congratulated the Principal for organising this training programme with the best practitioners in the specific field and talking about the ministry’s new initiatives in updating the legislation of Forest and Wildlife. Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, during his opening remarks talked about the importance of knowing the procedural nitty-gritty of law for field practitioners. Dr C Ramesh, Lecturer, Sarita Kumari, Lecturer, Abhilash D, Lecturer, Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer, and Dr T Beula Ezhilmathi, Lecturer, CASFOS, were present during the inaugural programme.