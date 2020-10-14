CASFOS begins ‘Training of Trainers’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFOS) is organising online training for in-service Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACFs), Senior Range Officers (RFOs), who are serving in various State Forest Training Institutes and academies, on the theme – ‘Training of Trainers (ToT).

Chief Guest, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana, Director, Forest Education, RP Singh inaugurated the workshop online. P Raghuveer, PCCF, asked all the participating trainers to be a ‘Guide on the side but not a sage on the stage’. He added that ‘training is not to train people but to transform people’. RP Singh, Director, DFE, talked about the qualities of an effective trainer which they needed to learn for effective training.

This is the first time in the country that Training of Trainers is being organised online in view of Covid-19 related travel restrictions. Although it has restricted the possibilities of participants assembling in Dehradun, it has opened a new world of opportunity wherein participants from faraway places are able to connect and benefit online.

Eminent master trainers of DoPT like HM Mishra, Abhay Singh, Yogendra Sharma, KS Jayachandran, S Senthil Kumar will be sharing ideas in various sessions of the programme.

Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, Dr C Ramesh, Lecturer, Sarita Kumari, Lecturer, Abhilash D, Lecturer, Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer, CASFOS, were present during the inaugural programme.